Brookhaven City Hall was packed Jan. 7 with family, friends and supporters to witness the swearing in of the mayor and two City Council members.

DeKalb State Court Judge Mike Jacobs swore in John Ernst for his second term as mayor and Linley Jones for her second term as the District 1 representative on the City Council. Madeleine Simmons was sworn in for her first term as the District 3 representative on the council.

“We did a lot in the last four years and we will continue to do a lot in the next four years,” Ernst said after taking his oath of office during a Facebook live broadcast of the event.

The city will continue to focus on the basics such as paving, police and parks, he said. This year the city will also continue to complete projects approved as part of the $40 million parks bond referendum approved in 2018 as well as look to rewriting the city’s tree ordinance and passing a nondiscrimination ordinance, he said.

Ernst thanked the city staff for carrying out the policies passed by the council. He also thanked his wife and sons and the spouses and families of fellow council members for their support.

Ernst also said he planned to continue to work with regional partners, including mayors from other cities and state officials, on issues including transit.

“I’m looking forward to another great four years,” he said.

Jones noted that Brookhaven was just seven years old and gave a shout out to Jacobs who, as a state representative before becoming a judge, sponsored the bill in the General Assembly to create the city of Brookhaven.

“Everybody knows where Brookhaven is,” she said. Jones said she promised to legislate “with compassion for all people” during her second term.

Simmons, a former member of the Planning Commission, said she is ready to serve the city and her District 3 constituents.

“I’m really looking forward to working hard for our neighborhood and our community,” she said.

Attendees at the swearing in ceremony included state Sen. Sally Harrell.