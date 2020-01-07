An armed robber struck a Dunwoody woman at an apartment complex with a handgun Jan. 7 before taking her money and fleeing, according to police. A search is underway for the suspect.

The incident occurred about 2 a.m. as the woman was about to enter her home at the Peachtree Place North Apartments on Peachtree Place Parkway. She told police an unknown man approached her, pointed a handgun at her and demanded her money, said Dunwoody Police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Parsons in a press release.

The suspect then struck the woman with the gun before taking her money and fleeing the apartment complex, Parsons said.

The woman was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as a slim black male wearing a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jesus Maldonado at 678-382-6914 or email at jesus.maldonado@dunwoodyga.gov.

Anonymous tips can be made at dunwoodypolice.com or crimereports.com.