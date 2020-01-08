Preliminary designs for the second phase of the Ashford-Dunwoody Road commuter trail in Perimeter Center are underway and Dunwoody officials are asking for public input.

An informal public information open house on the project will be Jan. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. at City Hall, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road. There will be no formal presentation and people can drop in anytime between 5 and 7 p.m. to look at early designs, ask questions and make written comments, according to a news release.

The first phase of the trail is expected to break ground this year and will run between Hammond Drive and Perimeter Center West in front of Perimeter Mall. The second phase, between Perimeter Center West and Mount Vernon Highway near the Sandy Springs MARTA Station, is scheduled to break ground in 2022.

Both phases include separated sidewalks and bicycle tracks.

The trail is a joint project with the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (PCIDS). It was originally approved as part of the 2014 PCIDs commuter trail master plan. The trail is intended to give MARTA riders access to their jobs at the office complexes throughout Perimeter Center.

The trail is also part of a larger network to make Perimeter Center more walkable and bike friendly to try to reduce automobile traffic.

“The proposed improvements on Ashford-Dunwoody Road are critical to expanding access to transit and making Dunwoody more walkable,” said Public Works Director Michael Smith in the release.

The city will share the cost with the PCIDs. The total construction budget for phase one is $1 million. City funding for both phases will come from the city’s hotel-motel tax.

Written comments will be accepted through Feb. 7 and may be submitted to Ishri Sankar, Capital Projects Manager at ishri.sankar@dunwoodyga.gov.