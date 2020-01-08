More than 100 trees are set to be planted in Murphey Candler Park on Jan. 18 and volunteers of all types are needed.

The tree planting will be from 1 to 4 p.m. near the northeastern trail in the park. Registration is recommended by clicking here.

Those interested – individuals, groups, families or businesses — are asked to meet at the cul-de-sac at 4125 Brawley Drive for work assignments.

The Murphey Candler Park Conservancy, Park Pride and Trees Atlanta are sponsoring the quarterly tree-planting. The workday will include planting, mulching, watering and cleanup.

There will be parking available at the corner of Candler Lake East and East Nancy Creek Drive. From there volunteers can walk north along the trail to the work area.

For more information, contact Steve Peters at stevebp@bellsouth.net or visit murpheycandlerpark.org.