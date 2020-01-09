The CEO of Jamestown, the new owner of The Shops Buckhead Atlanta, will be the keynote speaker at the Buckhead Business Association’s annual luncheon on Feb. 6.

Matt Bronfman met with members of the public last year to discuss the future of the troubled retail, office and housing complex in Buckhead Village, known for a confusing name that Jamestown has said it will change. Jamestown is a prominent real estate company that also owns the popular Ponce City Market. Bronfman has served as Jamestown’s CEO since 2012.

The luncheon also features the association’s annuals awards, including the Buckhead Business of the Year.

The luncheon is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 103 West event facility at 103 West Paces Ferry Road. Tickets are $75 for members and $85 for non-members and are available at buckheadbusiness.org. For tables, sponsorships and vendor booths, contact barry@buckheadbusiness.org.