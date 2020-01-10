A new documentary film about Atlanta leaders’ role in bringing Muhammad Ali back into the boxing ring will screen Jan. 17 at the Atlanta History Center.

“Ali’s Comeback” looks at a historic moment in Ali’s career in 1970. He was finishing a ban from professional boxing due to a conviction for evading the draft for the Vietnam war after his religious objection application was denied. The U.S. Supreme Court later overturned his conviction.

The film screening is scheduled to be accompanied by a panel discussion, with participants to be announced.

The film will screen at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $5 for members, $10 for non-members. The History Center is located at 130 West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead. For more information, see atlantahistorycenter.com/programs.