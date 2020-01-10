A Southeast regional art show will open Jan. 17 at the Abernathy Arts Center in Sandy Springs.

“Sights & Insights” is a juried show presented by the Fulton County Arts & Culture program and the Dunwoody Fine Art Association.

The exhibit will run through Feb. 28. An opening reception is scheduled for Jan. 25 and a gallery talk on Feb. 1, both 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free and the artworks will be on sale.

The arts center is located at 254 Johnson Ferry Road N.W. For more information, call 404-613-6172 or see the arts center’s website here.