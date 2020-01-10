The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road ramp closure

Jan. 10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Jan. 10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to Hammond Drive closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Jan. 10-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two right lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

Jan. 10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closed.

Jan. 13-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Jan. 10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road partially closed.

Jan. 10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Long Island Drive and Roswell Road, two right lanes.

Jan. 10-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Long Island Drive, one left lane.

Jan. 12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road partially closed.

Jan. 13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road partially closed.

Lake Forrest Drive closure

Jan. 10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed (no location given).

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Jan. 13-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Other traffic changes

On Jan. 16, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Jan. 16, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Jan. 16, 1:30-2 p.m., Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.