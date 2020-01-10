A year-long celebration of the 150th anniversary of Dunwoody’s Donaldson-Bannister Farm kicks off Jan. 26 with a “Champagne Concert” in the historic farmhouse including cake, classical music and a champagne toast.

The concert will be held 1-4 p.m. at the farm at 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road. Tickets are limited to 50 people and cost $25 for Dunwoody Preservation Trust members and $35 for nonmembers. Reservations can be made by visiting dunwoodypreservationtrust.org.

The farm is a public park owned by the city of Dunwoody and managed by the nonprofit Dunwoody Preservation Trust.

On March 1, the trust will host an “Afternoon Tea” event at the farmhouse. “Descendant’s Day” is planned for May 3 and a “Preservation Celebration” is planned for Flag Day on June 14.

The farm is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built around 1870 on a farm that is now the corner of Chamblee-Dunwoody and Vermack roads.