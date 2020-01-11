From Brookhaven Police reports dated Dec. 15 through Jan. 5. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Dec. 15, at night, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

4200 block of Morgan Place Court — On Dec. 16, in the morning, a theft from a building was reported.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 16, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 16, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

1600 block of Tullie Circle — On Dec. 16, in the afternoon, parts from a vehicle were reported stolen.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Dec. 16, in the evening, a street robbery involving a gun was reported.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 16, at night, parts from a car were reported missing.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 17, in the early morning, a carjacking was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 17, at noon, a theft from a building was reported.

1000 block of Brookhaven Square — On Dec. 17, in the evening, items from a vehicle were reported stolen.

2200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 18, in the early morning, a forced-entry burglary at a non-residence was reported.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Dec. 18, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 18, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 18, at night, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Dec. 19, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary at a non-residence was reported.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 19, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of theft by shoplifting.

2500 block of Oglethorpe Circle — On Dec. 19, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 19, at night, a street robbery with a gun was reported.

2800 block of Buford Highway – On Dec. 19, at night, a forced-entry burglary at a non-residence was reported.

100 block of Johnson Avenue — On Dec. 22, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of burglary.

500 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Dec. 22, in the afternoon, a theft from a building was reported.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of armed robbery.

2200 block of Lake Boulevard — On Dec. 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of entering auto following a theft from a vehicle.

1500 block of Lake Hearn Drive — On Dec. 24, in the morning, a theft was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 24, at noon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Dec. 24, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported stolen.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 24, in the evening, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 24, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 24, in the evening, a street robbery with a gun was reported.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Dec. 24, at night, a street robbery with a gun was reported.

3400 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 25, in the early morning, a forced-entry burglary at a non-residence was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 25, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4100 block of Dyouville Trace — On Dec. 27, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported stolen.

3100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 27, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 28, in the early morning, a theft by conversion incident was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 28, in the morning, a bicycle was reported stolen.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 31, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of multiple counts of burglary.

Assault

2500 block of Boland Drive — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, an aggravated assault was reported.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Dec. 15, at night, an aggravated assault with hands, feet or teeth was reported.

3700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of battery.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 18, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 18, in the evening, a simple battery was reported.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 20, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.

2400 block of East Club — On Dec. 22, in the morning, an aggravated assault involving cutting was reported.

1400 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Dec. 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 24, in the morning, an aggravated assault was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 25, in the morning, an aggravated assault with a gun was reported.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 28, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Dec. 29, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 29, at night, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

100 block of Brookhaven Drive — On Dec. 30, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of battery.

1500 block of Lake Hearn Drive — On Jan. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

2700 block of Drew Valley Road — On Jan. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of battery, while another was arrested and accused of burglary.

Arrests

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 15, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

1000 block of Perimeter Summit Parkway — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

1000 block of Town Boulevard — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 15, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 16, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 16, in the evening, two men were arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and changing the container of drugs.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 17, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of failing to make an immediate report of an accident.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 17, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3000 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 17, at night, a wanted person was located.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 18, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4400 block of Memorial Drive — On Dec. 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of tampering with evidence.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of the false reporting of a crime.

1000 block of Summit Boulevard — On Dec. 18, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to immediate report of an accident.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 18, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 19, at midnight, a wanted person was located.

Briarwood Road/Northeast Expressway — On Dec. 19, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 19, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Dec. 19, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 19, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of the false report of a crime.

3800 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 19, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Dec. 19, in the afternoon, a simple battery was reported.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 19, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of stopping or parking in prohibited places.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 19, in the evening, a wanted person was located.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 19, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 19, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 20, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 20, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Dec. 20, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Dec. 20, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 20, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

1400 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Dec. 20, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 20, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 20, at night, a wanted person was located.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 20, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 21, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 21, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 21, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license and failing to obtain one within 30 days.

1200 block of Lenox Park Boulevard — On Dec. 21, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 21, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 21, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4300 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 22, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 23, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 23, at night, man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 24, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3100 block of Osborne Road — On Dec. 24, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 25, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 25, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 26, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to obey traffic control devices.

I-85 S/North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 26, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 26, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 27, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4500 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 27, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 27, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of hit and run.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 27, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 27, at night, a man was arrested and accused of affixing an obstruction on his windshield.

3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 27, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4600 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 27, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 27, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1500 block of Dresden drive — On Dec. 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of giving false information.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of display of license plates.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

2800 block of Briarcliff Road — On Dec. 28, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Dec. 28, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 28, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 28, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 28, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2000 block of Curtis Drive — On Dec. 29, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct while another man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 29, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Dec. 29, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Dec. 29, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 29, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2000 block of Curtis Drive — On Dec. 30, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 30, in the early morning, a wanted person was located and arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1500 block of Park Creek Cove — On Dec. 30, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1300 block of Dresden Drive — On Dec. 30, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of making a prohibited U-turn.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 30, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 30, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession with intent to distribute.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 30, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of stopping or parking in a prohibited space.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 31, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 31, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 31, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of violating probation.

3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 31, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3000 block of Buford Highway Road — On Dec. 31, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 31, at night, a wanted person was located.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2500 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 1, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

100 block of Town Boulevard — On Jan. 1, at noon, a wanted person was located.

1200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of expired tag.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 2, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence and hit and run.

Buford Highway/Knoll Place — On Jan. 2, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

300 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 3, in the evening, a wanted person was located.

3100 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 3, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 3, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1100 block of Wright Avenue — On Jan. 4, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

1200 block of Goodwin Road — On Jan. 4, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of violating open container laws.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 4, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Jan. 4, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1900 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Jan. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 4, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to obey traffic control devices.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 4, at night, a wanted person was located and also arrested and accused of criminal trespass and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

1900 block of Saxon Valley Circle — On Jan. 4, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession with intent to distribute.

1900 block of Saxon Valley Circle — On Jan. 4, at night, a wanted person was located.

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

Other Incidents

1200 block of Wild Creek Trail — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

1000 block of Byrnwyck Road — On Dec. 15, in the morning, an incident of harassing communications was reported.

3000 block of Jefferson Street — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a financial identity fraud incident was reported.

1900 block of Dresden Drive — On Dec. 15, at night, a hit and run was reported.

3800 block of Fox Glen Court — On Dec. 16, in the morning, a terroristic threats incident was reported.

1400 block of Reserve Drive — On Dec. 16, in the evening, officers issued a citation for marijuana possession.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Dec. 16, in the evening, a terroristic threats incident was reported.

1300 block of Sheridan Road — On Dec. 17, in the morning, an impersonation incident was reported.

2100 block of Lake Boulevard — On Dec. 17, in the morning, a disorderly conduct incident was reported.

1100 block of Brookhaven Commons Drive — On Dec. 17, in the afternoon, an impersonation incident was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 17, in the evening, a verbal dispute was reported.

2100 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Dec. 18, in the early morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 18, in the early morning, an impersonation incident was reported.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Dec. 18, in the morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

1300 block of Sheridan Road — On Dec. 18, in the morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

100 block of Executive Park Drive — On Dec. 18, in the morning, an incident of harassing communications was reported.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 19, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

2100 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 19, in the afternoon, a hit and run was reported.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 19, in the evening, a verbal dispute was reported.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 20, in the afternoon, a hit and run was reported.

100 block of Executive Park Drive — On Dec. 20, at night, a verbal dispute was reported.

1400 block of Noel Drive — On Dec. 23, in the afternoon, a swindeling incident was reported.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 24, a disorderly conduct incident was reported.

1100 block of Victoria Street — On Dec. 24, in the afternoon, a verbal dispute was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 25, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

100 block of Town Boulevard — On Dec. 27, in the afternoon, a forged check was reported.