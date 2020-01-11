From Brookhaven Police reports dated Dec. 15 through Jan. 5. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Theft and Burglary
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.
1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Dec. 15, at night, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.
4200 block of Morgan Place Court — On Dec. 16, in the morning, a theft from a building was reported.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 16, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 16, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.
1600 block of Tullie Circle — On Dec. 16, in the afternoon, parts from a vehicle were reported stolen.
2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Dec. 16, in the evening, a street robbery involving a gun was reported.
3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 16, at night, parts from a car were reported missing.
3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 17, in the early morning, a carjacking was reported.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 17, at noon, a theft from a building was reported.
1000 block of Brookhaven Square — On Dec. 17, in the evening, items from a vehicle were reported stolen.
2200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 18, in the early morning, a forced-entry burglary at a non-residence was reported.
1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Dec. 18, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 18, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 18, at night, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.
1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Dec. 19, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary at a non-residence was reported.
3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 19, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of theft by shoplifting.
2500 block of Oglethorpe Circle — On Dec. 19, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 19, at night, a street robbery with a gun was reported.
2800 block of Buford Highway – On Dec. 19, at night, a forced-entry burglary at a non-residence was reported.
100 block of Johnson Avenue — On Dec. 22, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of burglary.
500 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Dec. 22, in the afternoon, a theft from a building was reported.
3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of armed robbery.
2200 block of Lake Boulevard — On Dec. 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of entering auto following a theft from a vehicle.
1500 block of Lake Hearn Drive — On Dec. 24, in the morning, a theft was reported.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 24, at noon, a shoplifting incident was reported.
1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Dec. 24, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported stolen.
3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 24, in the evening, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.
2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 24, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 24, in the evening, a street robbery with a gun was reported.
1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Dec. 24, at night, a street robbery with a gun was reported.
3400 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 25, in the early morning, a forced-entry burglary at a non-residence was reported.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 25, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.
4100 block of Dyouville Trace — On Dec. 27, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported stolen.
3100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 27, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.
1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 28, in the early morning, a theft by conversion incident was reported.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 28, in the morning, a bicycle was reported stolen.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 31, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of multiple counts of burglary.
Assault
2500 block of Boland Drive — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, an aggravated assault was reported.
1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Dec. 15, at night, an aggravated assault with hands, feet or teeth was reported.
3700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of battery.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 18, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 18, in the evening, a simple battery was reported.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 20, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.
2400 block of East Club — On Dec. 22, in the morning, an aggravated assault involving cutting was reported.
1400 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Dec. 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.
3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 24, in the morning, an aggravated assault was reported.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 25, in the morning, an aggravated assault with a gun was reported.
3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 28, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.
1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Dec. 29, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 29, at night, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.
100 block of Brookhaven Drive — On Dec. 30, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of battery.
1500 block of Lake Hearn Drive — On Jan. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.
2700 block of Drew Valley Road — On Jan. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of battery, while another was arrested and accused of burglary.
Arrests
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 15, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
1000 block of Perimeter Summit Parkway — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
2800 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
1000 block of Town Boulevard — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 15, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 16, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 16, in the evening, two men were arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and changing the container of drugs.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 17, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of failing to make an immediate report of an accident.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 17, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3000 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 17, at night, a wanted person was located.
3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 18, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
4400 block of Memorial Drive — On Dec. 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of tampering with evidence.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of the false reporting of a crime.
1000 block of Summit Boulevard — On Dec. 18, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to immediate report of an accident.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 18, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 19, at midnight, a wanted person was located.
Briarwood Road/Northeast Expressway — On Dec. 19, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 19, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Dec. 19, in the morning, a wanted person was located.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 19, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of the false report of a crime.
3800 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 19, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Dec. 19, in the afternoon, a simple battery was reported.
2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 19, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of stopping or parking in prohibited places.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 19, in the evening, a wanted person was located.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 19, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 19, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 20, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 20, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Dec. 20, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Dec. 20, in the morning, a wanted person was located.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 20, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
1400 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Dec. 20, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 20, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 20, at night, a wanted person was located.
4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 20, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
3900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 21, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 21, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 21, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license and failing to obtain one within 30 days.
1200 block of Lenox Park Boulevard — On Dec. 21, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 21, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
2800 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 21, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
4300 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 22, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 23, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 23, at night, man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
4100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 24, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3100 block of Osborne Road — On Dec. 24, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 25, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 25, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 26, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to obey traffic control devices.
I-85 S/North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 26, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 26, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 27, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
4500 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 27, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 27, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of hit and run.
2800 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 27, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 27, at night, a man was arrested and accused of affixing an obstruction on his windshield.
3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 27, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
4600 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 27, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 27, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
1500 block of Dresden drive — On Dec. 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of giving false information.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of display of license plates.
3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.
2800 block of Briarcliff Road — On Dec. 28, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Dec. 28, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 28, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 28, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 28, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
2000 block of Curtis Drive — On Dec. 29, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct while another man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 29, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.
1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Dec. 29, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Dec. 29, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 29, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
2000 block of Curtis Drive — On Dec. 30, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 30, in the early morning, a wanted person was located and arrested and accused of driving without a license.
1500 block of Park Creek Cove — On Dec. 30, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
1300 block of Dresden Drive — On Dec. 30, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of making a prohibited U-turn.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 30, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 30, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession with intent to distribute.
2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 30, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of stopping or parking in a prohibited space.
3900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 31, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 31, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 31, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of violating probation.
3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 31, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3000 block of Buford Highway Road — On Dec. 31, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 31, at night, a wanted person was located.
2800 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
2500 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 1, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
100 block of Town Boulevard — On Jan. 1, at noon, a wanted person was located.
1200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of expired tag.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 2, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence and hit and run.
Buford Highway/Knoll Place — On Jan. 2, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.
300 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.
1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 3, in the evening, a wanted person was located.
3100 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 3, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 3, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
1100 block of Wright Avenue — On Jan. 4, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.
1200 block of Goodwin Road — On Jan. 4, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of violating open container laws.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 4, in the morning, a wanted person was located.
1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Jan. 4, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
3800 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
1900 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Jan. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 4, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to obey traffic control devices.
3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 4, at night, a wanted person was located and also arrested and accused of criminal trespass and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
1900 block of Saxon Valley Circle — On Jan. 4, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession with intent to distribute.
1900 block of Saxon Valley Circle — On Jan. 4, at night, a wanted person was located.
1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
Other Incidents
1200 block of Wild Creek Trail — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a verbal dispute was reported.
1000 block of Byrnwyck Road — On Dec. 15, in the morning, an incident of harassing communications was reported.
3000 block of Jefferson Street — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a financial identity fraud incident was reported.
1900 block of Dresden Drive — On Dec. 15, at night, a hit and run was reported.
3800 block of Fox Glen Court — On Dec. 16, in the morning, a terroristic threats incident was reported.
1400 block of Reserve Drive — On Dec. 16, in the evening, officers issued a citation for marijuana possession.
2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Dec. 16, in the evening, a terroristic threats incident was reported.
1300 block of Sheridan Road — On Dec. 17, in the morning, an impersonation incident was reported.
2100 block of Lake Boulevard — On Dec. 17, in the morning, a disorderly conduct incident was reported.
1100 block of Brookhaven Commons Drive — On Dec. 17, in the afternoon, an impersonation incident was reported.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 17, in the evening, a verbal dispute was reported.
2100 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Dec. 18, in the early morning, a verbal dispute was reported.
3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 18, in the early morning, an impersonation incident was reported.
1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Dec. 18, in the morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.
1300 block of Sheridan Road — On Dec. 18, in the morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.
100 block of Executive Park Drive — On Dec. 18, in the morning, an incident of harassing communications was reported.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 19, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.
2100 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 19, in the afternoon, a hit and run was reported.
2700 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 19, in the evening, a verbal dispute was reported.
3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 20, in the afternoon, a hit and run was reported.
100 block of Executive Park Drive — On Dec. 20, at night, a verbal dispute was reported.
1400 block of Noel Drive — On Dec. 23, in the afternoon, a swindeling incident was reported.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 24, a disorderly conduct incident was reported.
1100 block of Victoria Street — On Dec. 24, in the afternoon, a verbal dispute was reported.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 25, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.
100 block of Town Boulevard — On Dec. 27, in the afternoon, a forged check was reported.