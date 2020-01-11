The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Dec. 12 through Dec. 19, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

100 block of Peachtree Avenue — Dec. 14

2500 block of Piedmont Road — Dec. 18

Burglary-Residence

2300 block of Piedmont Road — Dec. 13

3100 block of Ferncliff Commons — Dec. 15

Burglary-Non-Residence

1400 block of Chattahoochee Avenue — Dec. 13

Robbery

3200 block of Lenox Road — Dec. 13

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Dec. 14

2800 block of North Hills Road — Dec. 15

2300 block of Peachtree Road — Dec. 17

Larceny

Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 19, there were 149 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 83 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 19, there were 41 reported incidents of auto theft.