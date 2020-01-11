The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Dec. 12 through Dec. 19, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Aggravated Assault
100 block of Peachtree Avenue — Dec. 14
2500 block of Piedmont Road — Dec. 18
Burglary-Residence
2300 block of Piedmont Road — Dec. 13
3100 block of Ferncliff Commons — Dec. 15
Burglary-Non-Residence
1400 block of Chattahoochee Avenue — Dec. 13
Robbery
3200 block of Lenox Road — Dec. 13
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Dec. 14
2800 block of North Hills Road — Dec. 15
2300 block of Peachtree Road — Dec. 17
Larceny
Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 19, there were 149 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 83 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 19, there were 41 reported incidents of auto theft.