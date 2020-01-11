From Dunwoody Police reports for Dec. 15 through Jan. 4. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft
200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of stealing items from vehicles.
4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 16, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
3300 block of Asbury Square — On Dec. 16, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 16, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 16, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Dec. 17, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.
100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Dec. 17, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, at night, two women were arrested and accused of shoplifting.
200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On Dec. 18, in the morning, a larceny was reported.
1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 18, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 18, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
100 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Dec. 18, in the evening, items from a car were reported missing from a car.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 18, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.
6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Dec. 18, at night, items from the mail were reported missing.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 18, at night, a larceny was reported.
100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Dec. 19, in the morning, items from a car were reported stolen.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 19, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 19, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 19, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 19, at night, three people were arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4400 block of North Shallowford Road — On Dec. 20, in the morning, a larceny was reported.
100 block of Perimeter Center West— On Dec. 20, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.
100 block of Perimeter Center Place— On Dec. 20, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting incident.
4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 20, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.
6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Dec. 21, in the early morning, a strongarm street robbery was reported.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 21, at noon, items from a car were reported stolen.
100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 21, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 21, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 21, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 21, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 21, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.
100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Dec. 21, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.
5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 22, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Dec. 23, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 24, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, in the early morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, in the afternoon, three people were arrested and accused of shoplifting.
2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 27, in the morning, a larceny of government property was reported.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 27, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 27, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.
4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Dec. 27, in the afternoon, a larceny from a building was reported.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 27, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.
300 block of Perimeter Center North — On Dec. 27, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 28, in the afternoon, four people were arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 28, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 28, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.
100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Dec. 28, at night items from a car were reported stolen.
3200 block of Charleston Place — On Dec. 30, in the morning, items from a car were reported stolen.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 30, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 30, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported stolen.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 30, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 31, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 31, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 31, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 31, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 31, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 1, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Jan. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 2, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Jan. 3, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Jan. 3, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 4, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 4, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 4, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Jan. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 4, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
Assault
4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 15, in the morning, a simple battery was reported.
1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, an assault involving intimidation was reported.
2200 block of Tamassee Court — On Dec. 15, at night, a man was arrested and accused of simple assault.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 19, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.
3600 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Dec. 20, in the evening, a simple battery was reported.
700 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Dec. 20, at night, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.
2000 block of Pernoshal Court — On Dec. 21, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.
4300 block of Village Oaks Lane — On Dec. 21, at night, a simple assault was reported.
1100 block of Charleston Place — On Dec. 22, in the afternoon, a simple battery incident was reported.
4900 block of Twin Branches Way — On Dec. 22, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.
2400 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 26, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.
6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Dec. 27, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of simple assault.
4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On Dec. 30, in the evening, an aggravated assault with a weapon was reported.
1900 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Dec. 31, in the morning, an aggravated assault with a weapon was reported.
6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Jan. 1, at night, a simple assault was reported.
Arrests
I-285 WB/North Shallowford Road — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.
I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On Dec. 15, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
1400 block of Valley View Manor — On Dec. 16, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
5000 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Dec. 16, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
I-285 WB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, in the early morning, a wanted person was located and arrested and accused of failure to appear.
1400 block of Valley View Road — On Dec. 17, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of providing false representations to police or city department.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 18, in the morning, a wanted person was located.
Dunwoody Club Drive/Ashley Court — On Dec. 18, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of speeding.
I-285 WB/ North Peachtree Road — On Dec. 19, in the morning, a wanted person was located.
100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 19, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.
6900 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Dec. 20, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without taillights.
4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 20, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 20, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
100 block of Perimeter Center — On Dec. 20, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Valley View Drive — On Dec. 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
1600 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Dec. 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of resisting an officer.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 24, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of impersonation fraud.
I-285 WB/ North Peachtree Road — On Dec. 25, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
2600 block of Atlanta Road — On Dec. 25, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 25, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Dec. 26, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.
I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.
6900 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Dec. 26, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
Hammond Drive/Perimeter Center Parkway — On Dec. 26, at night, a man was cited for marijuana possession of less than an ounce.
I-285 EB/North Shallowford Road — On Dec. 27, in the early morning, a man was cited for marijuana possession of less than an ounce.
2200 block of Cotillion Drive — On Dec. 28, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 29, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 29, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
1400 block of Dunwoody Village — On Dec. 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
1200 block of Valley View Road — On Dec. 31, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 31, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 31, at noon, a wanted person was located.
I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On Jan. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.
I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On Jan. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.
1300 block of Charleston Place — On Jan. 2, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.
1200 block of Meadow Lane — On Jan. 2, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
4800 block of Ashford-DunwoodyRoad — On Jan. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.
6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Jan. 3, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
1700 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Jan. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of forging a check.
Other Incidents
5400 block of Seaton Drive — On Dec. 15, in the morning, officers responded to animal complaints.
5500 block of Martina Way — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a non-violent family offense was reported.
1200 block of Potomac Road — On Dec. 16, in the morning, a swindling incident was reported.
4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 16, at noon, a fraudulent check was reported.
4800 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, in the morning, a swindling incident was reported.
5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, in the morning, a disorderly conduct incident was reported.
2700 block of Clairidge Court — On Dec. 17, in the afternoon, an impersonation incident was reported.
I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, in the evening, a hit and run was reported.
4900 block of Lakeland Woods Court — On Dec. 18, in the morning, officers responded to animal complaints.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 18, at noon, a complaint about harassing communications was reported.
100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 19, in the morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.
2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 19, in the morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.
5000 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Dec. 19, in the afternoon, a swindling incident was reported.
2500 block of Laurelwood Road — On Dec. 19, in the afternoon, a loitering and prowling incident was reported.
4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On Dec. 19, in the afternoon, officers responded to animal complaints.
500 block of Ashwood Parkway — On Dec. 20, in the evening, an incident of harassing communications was reported.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 21, at noon, an impersonation incident was reported.
5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 22, in the morning, a credit fraud incident was reported.
6600 block of Peachtree-Industrial Boulevard — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.
4600 block of Peachtree Parkway — On Dec. 30, in the evening, a criminal trespass warning was issued.