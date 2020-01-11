From Dunwoody Police reports for Dec. 15 through Jan. 4. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of stealing items from vehicles.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 16, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

3300 block of Asbury Square — On Dec. 16, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 16, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 16, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Dec. 17, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Dec. 17, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, at night, two women were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On Dec. 18, in the morning, a larceny was reported.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 18, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 18, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Dec. 18, in the evening, items from a car were reported missing from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 18, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Dec. 18, at night, items from the mail were reported missing.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 18, at night, a larceny was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Dec. 19, in the morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 19, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 19, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 19, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 19, at night, three people were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of North Shallowford Road — On Dec. 20, in the morning, a larceny was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center West— On Dec. 20, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place— On Dec. 20, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting incident.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 20, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Dec. 21, in the early morning, a strongarm street robbery was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 21, at noon, items from a car were reported stolen.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 21, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 21, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 21, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 21, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 21, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Dec. 21, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 22, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Dec. 23, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 24, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, in the early morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, in the afternoon, three people were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 27, in the morning, a larceny of government property was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 27, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 27, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Dec. 27, in the afternoon, a larceny from a building was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 27, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

300 block of Perimeter Center North — On Dec. 27, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 28, in the afternoon, four people were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 28, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 28, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Dec. 28, at night items from a car were reported stolen.

3200 block of Charleston Place — On Dec. 30, in the morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 30, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 30, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 30, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 31, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 31, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 31, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 31, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 31, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 1, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Jan. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 2, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Jan. 3, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Jan. 3, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 4, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 4, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 4, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Jan. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 4, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 15, in the morning, a simple battery was reported.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, an assault involving intimidation was reported.

2200 block of Tamassee Court — On Dec. 15, at night, a man was arrested and accused of simple assault.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 19, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

3600 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Dec. 20, in the evening, a simple battery was reported.

700 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Dec. 20, at night, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

2000 block of Pernoshal Court — On Dec. 21, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

4300 block of Village Oaks Lane — On Dec. 21, at night, a simple assault was reported.

1100 block of Charleston Place — On Dec. 22, in the afternoon, a simple battery incident was reported.

4900 block of Twin Branches Way — On Dec. 22, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

2400 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 26, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Dec. 27, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of simple assault.

4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On Dec. 30, in the evening, an aggravated assault with a weapon was reported.

1900 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Dec. 31, in the morning, an aggravated assault with a weapon was reported.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Jan. 1, at night, a simple assault was reported.

Arrests

I-285 WB/North Shallowford Road — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On Dec. 15, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

1400 block of Valley View Manor — On Dec. 16, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

5000 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Dec. 16, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

I-285 WB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, in the early morning, a wanted person was located and arrested and accused of failure to appear.

1400 block of Valley View Road — On Dec. 17, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of providing false representations to police or city department.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 18, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

Dunwoody Club Drive/Ashley Court — On Dec. 18, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of speeding.

I-285 WB/ North Peachtree Road — On Dec. 19, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 19, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

6900 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Dec. 20, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without taillights.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 20, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 20, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Dec. 20, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Valley View Drive — On Dec. 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1600 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Dec. 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of resisting an officer.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 24, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of impersonation fraud.

I-285 WB/ North Peachtree Road — On Dec. 25, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2600 block of Atlanta Road — On Dec. 25, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 25, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Dec. 26, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

6900 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Dec. 26, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Hammond Drive/Perimeter Center Parkway — On Dec. 26, at night, a man was cited for marijuana possession of less than an ounce.

I-285 EB/North Shallowford Road — On Dec. 27, in the early morning, a man was cited for marijuana possession of less than an ounce.

2200 block of Cotillion Drive — On Dec. 28, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 29, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 29, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1400 block of Dunwoody Village — On Dec. 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

1200 block of Valley View Road — On Dec. 31, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 31, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 31, at noon, a wanted person was located.

I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On Jan. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.

I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On Jan. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

1300 block of Charleston Place — On Jan. 2, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

1200 block of Meadow Lane — On Jan. 2, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4800 block of Ashford-DunwoodyRoad — On Jan. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Jan. 3, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

1700 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Jan. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of forging a check.

Other Incidents

5400 block of Seaton Drive — On Dec. 15, in the morning, officers responded to animal complaints.

5500 block of Martina Way — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a non-violent family offense was reported.

1200 block of Potomac Road — On Dec. 16, in the morning, a swindling incident was reported.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 16, at noon, a fraudulent check was reported.

4800 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, in the morning, a swindling incident was reported.

5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, in the morning, a disorderly conduct incident was reported.

2700 block of Clairidge Court — On Dec. 17, in the afternoon, an impersonation incident was reported.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, in the evening, a hit and run was reported.

4900 block of Lakeland Woods Court — On Dec. 18, in the morning, officers responded to animal complaints.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 18, at noon, a complaint about harassing communications was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 19, in the morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 19, in the morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.

5000 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Dec. 19, in the afternoon, a swindling incident was reported.

2500 block of Laurelwood Road — On Dec. 19, in the afternoon, a loitering and prowling incident was reported.

4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On Dec. 19, in the afternoon, officers responded to animal complaints.

500 block of Ashwood Parkway — On Dec. 20, in the evening, an incident of harassing communications was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 21, at noon, an impersonation incident was reported.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 22, in the morning, a credit fraud incident was reported.

6600 block of Peachtree-Industrial Boulevard — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.

4600 block of Peachtree Parkway — On Dec. 30, in the evening, a criminal trespass warning was issued.