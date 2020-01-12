A touring exhibit about the “Jim Crow” era of racial segregation will come to the Atlanta History Center on Jan. 18.

“Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow” exhibit explores the African American struggle for full citizenship and racial equality that unfolded in the 50 years after the Civil War, featuring historical artifacts, art, photographs and other visuals.

The exhibit was created by the New York Historical Society in collaboration with the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and will be expanded with locally relevant materials from the collections of local museums.

The exhibit will remain on view through June 30. Tickets are $21.50 ($18 students, $9 youths). The Atlanta History Center is located at 130 West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead. For more information, see atlantahistorycenter.com.