The comedy show “Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus Live!” comes to City Springs on Jan. 18.

The Off-Broadway hit is based on John Gray’s bestselling book about romantic relationships between men and women. The one-man show stars Amadeo Fusca or Ryan Drummond on various appearances.

The show runs 4 and 8 p.m. at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. Tickets are $60. For more information, see citysprings.com.