Patrons of restaurants and bars in Dunwoody Village may soon be able to stroll the shopping centers with beer, wine or other adult beverage in hand.

The Dunwoody Planning Commission is slated to consider an ordinance designating the central commercial area of Dunwoody Village an open-container “entertainment district” at its Jan. 14 meeting. The Planning Commission votes on a recommendation that then goes to the City Council for a final vote.

The district is being requested by several City Council members who say they want something similar to the open-container ordinances and entertainment districts in Roswell, Alpharetta and Woodstock, according to a staff memo to the Planning Commission.

The ordinance would limit open containers to one beverage per person, no more than 16 ounces. The drink would have to be served in a clear plastic cup before taking it out of the restaurant or bar. Businesses serving open containers would place a sign by their door stating that the patron “takes full responsibility for their actions once they leave the establishment,” according to the memo. No open container would be allowed after midnight.

The district would roughly run along Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody Village Parkway and Mount Vernon Road. Restaurants in that core area include Marlow’s Tavern, Mellow Mushroom, Carbonara Trattoria and the new NFA Burger.

The district would also include:

Dunwoody Plaza, where Village Burger and El Azteca are located;

The Shops of Dunwoody where Dunwoody Tavern, Vintage Pizzeria and Wasabi House are located and a Breadwinner Café is slated to soon open;

Moondog Growlers on Nandina Lane;

Dunwoody Hall shopping center, where eateries Novo Cocina and Singha 99 Thai Street Foods operate.

The district would be in the central area of the Dunwoody Village Overlay, a special zoning district that includes provisions beyond what is required from the underlying zoning code. The overlay covers 165 acres surrounding the intersection of Mount Vernon and Chamblee-Dunwoody roads and includes shopping centers surrounded by residential neighborhoods in what many consider the heart of the city.

The city has been searching for ways to revitalize the central commercial area and a zoning rewrite is expected to be completed early this year before going to the City Council for approval.