A portion of the Peachtree Creek Greenway will be closed Jan. 13-17 so crews can cut down trees along the multiuse path to make way for construction of Brookhaven’s new public safety and municipal court building.

The Greenway will be closed from the trailhead off Briarwood Road to the Villas at Druid Hills apartment complex, about half of the approximate one-mile trail that runs from Briarwood Road to North Druid Hills Road, according to the Parks & Recreation Department. The city expects this portion of the Greenway to reopen Jan. 18.

The City Council voted in 2018 to build the new building that will house the police department and municipal court on approximately 4 acres behind Northeast Plaza overlooking the Greenway. The 2-story building will include a basement with a public meeting place and restrooms for Peachtree Creek Greenway users. Construction is scheduled to be finished in 2021.