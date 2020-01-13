Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the annual commemoration of the Civil Rights leader, arrives on Jan. 20. Events in Reporter Newspapers communities offer ways to mark the occasion.

Atlanta History Center Community Day

Monday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Performances, programs, and historical simulations that highlight contributions and stories of African Americans in Atlanta. Free. Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Buckhead. Info: atlantahistorycenter.com.

Brookhaven Dinner & Program

Monday, Jan. 20, 5:30-7 p.m.

The city of Brookhaven’s annual event and dinner, featuring former Federal Reserve Bank executive James Brown Sr. and National Football League referee Barry Anderson, both of whom grew up in the city’s historic Lynwood neighborhood. Tickets $10. Lynwood Park, 3360 Osborne Road, Brookhaven. Tickets: 404-637-0542 or the city’s website here.

Dunwoody Day of Service

Monday, Jan. 20, 9 a.m. to noon

Volunteers are needed to plant trees and daffodils at Brook Run Park or join other public service projects as part of the Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Day of Service. Volunteers are asked to pre-register at bit.ly/dunreccatalog. Check-in for all projects will be at Brook Run Park at 4770 N. Peachtree Road beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Sandy Springs Art and Film Festival

Monday, Jan. 20, 1-4 p.m.

The city of Sandy Springs hosts its inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Day Art and Film Festival, a family-friendly event that will feature interactive art projects and showings of the Emmy-nominated animated film “Our Friend Martin” (at 1:15 and 2:45). Free. Studio Theatre at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. Info: citysprings.com.