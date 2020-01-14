BoruBoru, a sushi restaurant, opened in the Hammond Exchange shopping center at 5980 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs on Jan. 13. The restaurant has one other location near Emory University, which opened in 2016. The menu features poke bowls, sushi and sushi burritos. Info: boruboru.com.

Crepe Delicious opened in Perimeter Mall at 4400 Ashford-Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody in January. The cafe offers crepes, thin pancakes originating in France, along with gelato and other treats. Info: crepedelicious.com.

Fia, a Mediterranean restaurant, opened in the Burgess hotel at 3600 Piedmont Road in Buckhead on Dec. 27. Fia offers a menu of pasta, steak and seafood, with some lighter fare, as well. The new hotel also holds Mr. B, a late-night bar offering vintage cocktails. Info: fiaatlanta.com.

Firehouse Subs closed a location in the Sandy Springs Plaza shopping center at 6309 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs on Dec. 22, according to a spokesperson from the sandwich chain. There is no information about the future of the now-vacant space.

Lily White, an American-Mediterranean fusion restaurant, opened at 321 Pharr Road in Buckhead on Dec. 31. The late-night spot has both a dining room with a full menu and a lounge with smaller bites. Info: lilywhiteatlantaga.com.