From Brookhaven Police reports dated Jan. 5 through Jan. 12. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Theft and Burglary
1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On Jan. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 9, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.
Assault
3100 block of Inman Drive — On Jan. 9, at night, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.
Arrests
1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
1400 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 6, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 6, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to maintain a lane.
1500 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 6, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 6, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of hit and run.
3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 6, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of possession of drug related objects.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 6, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 6, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended driver’s license.
3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 7, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.
3300 block of Buford Highway— On Jan. 7, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with an expired tag.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
4300 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 7, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of failing to fulfill the duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.
1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 7, in the evening, a wanted person was located.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 7, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 7, at night, a wanted person was located.
3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 8, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
Northeast Expressway/ Old Briarwood Road — On Jan. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 8, at night, a wanted person was located and arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 8, at night, a wanted person was located.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 11, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.
2700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 11, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 11, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.
1200 block of Dresden Drive — On Jan. 11, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 11, at night, a wanted person was located.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Jan. 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Jan. 12, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of false imprisonment.
4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 12, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
Other Incidents
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 8, in the early morning, officers responded to animal complaints.
1200 block of Mayfair Drive — On Jan. 8, in the evening, officers conducted a death investigation.