From Brookhaven Police reports dated Jan. 5 through Jan. 12. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On Jan. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 9, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

Assault

3100 block of Inman Drive — On Jan. 9, at night, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

Arrests

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1400 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 6, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 6, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to maintain a lane.

1500 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 6, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 6, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of hit and run.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 6, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of possession of drug related objects.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 6, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 6, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended driver’s license.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 7, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.

3300 block of Buford Highway— On Jan. 7, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with an expired tag.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4300 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 7, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of failing to fulfill the duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 7, in the evening, a wanted person was located.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 7, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 7, at night, a wanted person was located.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 8, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

Northeast Expressway/ Old Briarwood Road — On Jan. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 8, at night, a wanted person was located and arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 8, at night, a wanted person was located.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 11, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 11, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 11, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

1200 block of Dresden Drive — On Jan. 11, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 11, at night, a wanted person was located.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Jan. 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Jan. 12, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of false imprisonment.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 12, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

Other Incidents

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 8, in the early morning, officers responded to animal complaints.

1200 block of Mayfair Drive — On Jan. 8, in the evening, officers conducted a death investigation.