The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Dec. 19 through Jan. 8, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Homicide

2500 block of Lenox Road — Dec. 31

Aggravated Assault

1800 block of Peachtree Street — Dec. 19

3200 block of Cains Hill Place — Dec. 21

700 block of Morosgo Drive — Dec. 26

600 block of Phipps Boulevard — Dec. 29

400 block of Northside Circle — Dec. 30

200 block of Pharr Road — Dec. 31

100 block of Rumson Road — Jan. 1

3500 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 1

2500 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 5

100 block of Lenox Pointe — Jan. 7

500 block of Bishop Street — Jan. 7

I-75 SB/Deering Road — Jan. 7

2300 block of Parkland Drive — Jan. 7

Burglary-Residence

3200 block of Alexander Road — Dec. 20

200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Dec. 23

400 block of Pharr Road — Dec. 23

2300 block of Pine Grove Drive — Dec. 25

2300 block of Pine Grove Drive — Dec. 26

200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Dec. 26

200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Dec. 26

2300 block of Pine Grove Drive — Dec. 26

200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Dec. 28

200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Dec. 29

200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Jan. 1

200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Jan. 1

1400 block of Cave Road — Jan. 2

1200 block of Swims Valley Drive — Jan. 3

200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Jan. 4

500 block of Northside Circle — Jan. 4

100 block of Stratford Place — Jan. 5

1800 block of Emery Street — Jan. 6

2300 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 6

2300 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 8

Burglary-Non-Residence

400 block of Pharr Road — Dec. 24

4000 block of Northside Parkway — Dec. 26

2500 block of Lenox Road — Dec. 27

1700 block of Peachtree Street — Dec. 31

1700 block of Howell Mill — Jan. 1

2300 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Jan. 7

Robbery

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Dec. 21

100 block of Highland Drive — Dec. 31

3000 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 1

800 block of East Paces Ferry Road — Jan. 4

500 block of Broadview Place — Jan. 6

Larceny

Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 31, there were 74 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 61 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 8, there were 52 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 36 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 31, there were 32 reported incidents of auto theft. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 8, there were 17 reported incidents of auto theft.