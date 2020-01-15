The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Dec. 19 through Jan. 8, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Homicide
2500 block of Lenox Road — Dec. 31
Aggravated Assault
1800 block of Peachtree Street — Dec. 19
3200 block of Cains Hill Place — Dec. 21
700 block of Morosgo Drive — Dec. 26
600 block of Phipps Boulevard — Dec. 29
400 block of Northside Circle — Dec. 30
200 block of Pharr Road — Dec. 31
100 block of Rumson Road — Jan. 1
3500 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 1
2500 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 5
100 block of Lenox Pointe — Jan. 7
500 block of Bishop Street — Jan. 7
I-75 SB/Deering Road — Jan. 7
2300 block of Parkland Drive — Jan. 7
Burglary-Residence
3200 block of Alexander Road — Dec. 20
200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Dec. 23
400 block of Pharr Road — Dec. 23
2300 block of Pine Grove Drive — Dec. 25
2300 block of Pine Grove Drive — Dec. 26
200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Dec. 26
200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Dec. 26
2300 block of Pine Grove Drive — Dec. 26
200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Dec. 28
200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Dec. 29
200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Jan. 1
200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Jan. 1
1400 block of Cave Road — Jan. 2
1200 block of Swims Valley Drive — Jan. 3
200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Jan. 4
500 block of Northside Circle — Jan. 4
100 block of Stratford Place — Jan. 5
1800 block of Emery Street — Jan. 6
2300 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 6
2300 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 8
Burglary-Non-Residence
400 block of Pharr Road — Dec. 24
4000 block of Northside Parkway — Dec. 26
2500 block of Lenox Road — Dec. 27
1700 block of Peachtree Street — Dec. 31
1700 block of Howell Mill — Jan. 1
2300 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Jan. 7
Robbery
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Dec. 21
100 block of Highland Drive — Dec. 31
3000 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 1
800 block of East Paces Ferry Road — Jan. 4
500 block of Broadview Place — Jan. 6
Larceny
Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 31, there were 74 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 61 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 8, there were 52 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 36 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 31, there were 32 reported incidents of auto theft. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 8, there were 17 reported incidents of auto theft.