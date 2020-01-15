A Jan. 26 community event in Sandy Springs featuring many nonprofit groups and places of worship aims to raise awareness about the treatment of asylum-seekers in Georgia and at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Three immigration experts will speak at the nonpartisan event, called “Bearing Witness: A Humanitarian Crisis,” from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El, 1580 Spalding Drive. There will also be a “resource fair” of nonprofit organizations. The public is invited and there is no cost to attend, but registration is required by clicking here.

“The goal of the day is two-fold: to shine a light on and create community-wide awareness of the treatment of asylum-seekers in detention centers and in border towns in Mexico, and to provide attendees with ways in which they can help,” according to a news release from organizers.

The event will focus specifically on those seeking political asylum, not refugees or immigrants in general, according to Lauren Menis, one of the organizers. Menis is co-founder of the Dunwoody-based Atlanta Initiative Against Anti-Semitism.

The event is organized by Temple Emanu-El and Dunwoody’s St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church, with sponsorship from the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee. More than 20 nonprofits and places of worship are supporting the event, including the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta, the Consulate of Mexico in Atlanta, the Latin American Association in Brookhaven and Congregation Beth Shalom and St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church of Dunwoody.

Speakers include: Charles Kuck, attorney with Kuck Baxter Immigration in Atlanta and former president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association; Traci Feit Love, founder and executive director of the national Lawyers for Good Government and its Project Corazon project to reunite families separated by federal authorities; and Amilcar Valencia, executive director of El Refugio, a hospitality house in Lumpkin, Ga., for those visiting immigrants and asylum-seekers detained at the Stewart Detention Center.

–John Ruch contributed