Buckhead’s Blue Heron Nature Preserve has completed work on its 3-mile Blueway Trail, which is now fully open to the public, the organization announced Jan. 13.

An official ceremony to open it is scheduled for Earth Day on April 25, according to the nature preserve.

The project took three years and $750,00 to complete.

Blue Heron consists of three distinct parcels of land totaling 30 acres. Its main entrance is at 4055 Roswell Road. It shares facilities with the Atlanta Audubon Society and the Amphibian Foundation. For more information, see bhnp.org.