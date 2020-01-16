The Sandy Springs City Council will host its annual retreat, where it sets the city policy priorities for the coming year, on Jan. 24.

The retreat is open to the public and will be held at City Hall, 1 Galambos Way, starting at 8 a.m. An agenda has not been released yet.

The city waited to finalize a date for the retreat until the new city manager, Andrea Surratt, began her position on Jan. 6, according to spokesperson Sharon Kraun. Surratt replaced Peggy Merriss, who was appointed as interim city manager in July as a temporary replacement for Sandy Springs’ first city manager, John McDonough.