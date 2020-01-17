DeKalb County Commissioner Kathie Gannon whose district includes Brookhaven and Dunwoody announced Jan. 17 she would not be seeking another term, saying after 15 years of service it was time “for the next generation to move on up.”

Gannon’s announcement was made in a written statement with the headline, “Change is coming to District 6.” The statement included a list of Gannon’s accomplishments during her tenure, projects she will continue to work on during her final term in 2020, and her decision that it was time for new blood to serve on the county’s governing body.

“So, I have decided that it is time for the next generation to move on up, to provide the energy, initiative and new ideas to build upon what we have started to continue progressive movement forward in DeKalb County,” she said in the statement.

Gannon, who represents Super District 6 along the western half of the county, was first elected to the commission in 2004. She said she expects a candidate for her seat to announce soon.

“I look forward to supporting a candidate to represent us in Super District 6, who brings a fresh perspective with creative, and innovative ideas …,” she said.