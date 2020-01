Dunwoody’s Stage Door Players will perform “The Glass Menagerie” in a run that begins Jan. 24 and continues through Feb. 16.

The Tennessee Williams classic is about a young man, Tom, living with his controlling mother and introverted sister Laura, who lives in her own world of make-believe.

Tickets are $34 ($31 seniors, $24 students). Performances are held at the Stage Door Playhouse, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. For more information, see stagedoorplayers.net.