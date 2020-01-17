One of two suspects in the robbery and shooting of a woman at Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall Dec. 21 is in custody, the Atlanta Police Department has revealed.

The second suspect is still being sought.

D’Vonte Dean, 24, was arrested Dec. 30, the police department said in a written statement. He is being held in the Fulton County Jail while facing charges of aggravated assault with intent to rob, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The victim, a Conyers resident who works at the 3393 Peachtree Road mall, told police she was shot while being robbed at gunpoint in the parking garage. Police said she survived a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The initial police report described the suspects as black men about 18 to 21 years old. One suspect is described as around 5-feet-5-inches tall with a “nappy Afro” hairstyle. The other suspect is described as around 5-feet-9-inches tall and wearing a yellow hoodie.

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests in the case. Tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online here.