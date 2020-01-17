The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Jan. 22-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Jan. 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Jan. 23-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Glenridge Connector and Hammond Drive, one left lane.

Jan. 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Spalding Drive, variously two right lanes and three left lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

Jan. 20-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Jan. 23-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Jan. 20-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, variously two right lanes and two left lanes.

Jan. 20-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, variously two right lanes and two left lanes.

Jan. 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.

Jan. 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, one right lane.

Lake Forrest Drive closures

Jan. 22-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Allen Road and Northwood Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Jan. 17-19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.

Other traffic changes

On Jan. 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Connector and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Jan. 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Jan. 20, 22 and 24, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Jan. 20, 22 and 24, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Jan. 20, 22 and 24, 1:30-2 p.m., Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.