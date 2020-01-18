Firefighters extinguished a blaze behind a Goodwill store in Buckhead on Jan. 17.

Firefighters responding to the store at 2135 Piedmont Road reported “debris from a possible homeless encampment on fire,” according to Sgt. Cortez Stafford, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

No injuries were reported and there was no determination of the fire’s cause, he said.

The fire was near the spot where a 2017 blaze that collapsed part of I-85 over Piedmont Road. Authorities alleged, but never proved in court, that the notorious blaze was started by homeless people and spread to flammable materials stored under the highway by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

In the case of the Jan. 17 fire, Stafford said that “the interstate was not in any danger of being compromised.”