The Sandy Springs City Council approved $2,153,313 million in contracts for sidewalk projects at a Jan. 7 meeting.

A $1,174,425 contract was awarded to Construction 57, Inc. for a sidewalk project that will run along Roswell Road between Long Island Drive and Stewart Drive. The project is estimated to begin in the spring. The contractor will also improve the storm drainage system and landscaping.

The project is a part of the Community Development Block Grant Program, through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which allows the city to use its annual allocation of federal funds to support initiatives that improve the community.

The council also approved a $978,888 contract to Astra Grading & Pipe, LLC, for a Windsor Parkway sidewalk project.

The project is estimated to begin in the spring and will improve the sidewalk along the north and south side of Windsor Parkway from Highgrove Pointe and Mabry Pointe. It will also complete a closed storm system to collect runoff.