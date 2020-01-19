DeKalb County will not collect solid wastes, including garbage, recycling and yard waste, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20, and will delay all curbside pickups by one day for the rest of that week.

Residents who are on a Friday collection schedule will receive service on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The DeKalb Sanitation Division’s administrative office, North Transfer Station and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Jan. 20 and will reopen on Jan. 21 during normal operating hours.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com, or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.