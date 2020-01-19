The city of Dunwoody is teaming up with the Atlanta Regional Census Center to hold a Jan. 28 community forum to provide residents with information and answer questions about the upcoming 2020 Census.

The forum will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road. It will include a presentation followed by a question and answer session.

“Dunwoody has formed a Complete Count Committee, and we’re working with community leaders to help spread the word about the importance of participation,” said city spokesperson Jennifer Boettcher in a news release. “This forum is designed to explain the process and address any concerns.”

The U.S. Constitution requires the nation’s population and household be counted every 10 years. The results of the Census are used decide reapportionment of congressional seats and redistricting. Population figures are also used to determine how to distribute more than $675 billion in federal funds annually to support states, counties and communities’ programs, according to the census.gov website. The information impacts housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy.

Residences will start receiving U.S. mailings in mid-March asking a household member to fill out a questionnaire. This year, for the first time, questionnaires can be filled out online. They are also filled by mail or phone.