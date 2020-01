A man is in custody on a murder charge in a fatal stabbing in Buckhead Jan. 18.

The Atlanta Police Department said that officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to 28 Irby Ave. for a call about a dispute involving several males. They say the victim, identified as Jermaine Stephenson, was stabbed and pronounced dead at Piedmont Hospital.

Israel K. Whittle, 25, was arrested later that day on a murder warrant and was taken to the Fulton County Jail, according to police.