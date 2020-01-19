An officer shot and wounded a suspect who was in the midst of an armed robbery at Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall Jan. 18, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said in a written statement that the officer was “alerted” to an armed robbery around 8:15 p.m. in the parking deck of the mall at 3393 Peachtree Road. The officer found an unidentified male robbing a victim at gunpoint, then shot and wounded the suspect twice when he refused to drop the weapon, according to the statement. The robbery victim was unharmed, police said.

The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital and another suspect was taken into custody, according to police.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which acts as independent reviewer of local police shootings, is investigating, according to APD.

The incident follows a Dec. 21 armed robbery in a Lenox Square parking deck where the victim was shot and wounded. Police previously said that one suspect was in custody and another still being sought in that crime.