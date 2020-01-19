Fulton County Board of Education member Julia Bernath, who represents part of Sandy Springs, has been elected the president of the body.

The leadership change occurred at a Jan. 14 work session. Former president Linda Bryant, who took office last January, swapped positions with Bernath, who had served as vice president.

“I am honored to serve in this position and thank my fellow board members for putting your faith in me,” Bernath said in a press release. “I look forward to working with the board and Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney as we move forward.”

Bernath, who represents District 7 and is in her fifth term, represents portions of Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek and Alpharetta.

She previously served as school board president from 2007 to 2009 and as vice president from 2009 to 2010, according to the release. In addition, she has represented the school board on the Fulton Education Foundation’s Board of Directors, the release said.

Bernath did not immediately respond to a comment request.

Usually, a president is elected for two years and a vice president for one year. Bernath and Bryant decided to swap so they would both remain in office during the transition to the new superintendent.

Next year, the board will return to electing a president for two years and a vice president for one year, Bryant said in the release.