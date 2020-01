A wrong-way driver was killed in a head-on collision on Ga. 400 in Buckhead Jan. 18, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said the unidentified male driver’s vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lanes of the highway at Sidney Marcus Boulevard when it hit another vehicle at around 5 a.m.

The wrong-way driver was dead at the scene, according to police, while the driver of the vehicle he hit was taken to a hospital for injuries described as “non-life-threatening.”