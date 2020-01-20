The Jan. 18 police shooting of a suspect at Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall, originally described by authorities as an armed robbery, is looking more complicated due to details released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The GBI says the victim was charged with robbery, and according to media reports that authorities have not confirmed, a rapper says the man shot was a friend who was helping him recover a stolen chain.

According to the GBI, which is investigating the Atlanta Police shooting, an officer confronted a man who was pointing a gun at another man in a parking deck of the mall at 3393 Peachtree Road. Christian Edlin, 21, of Louisville, Kentucky allegedly had a gun and was shot by the officer, according to the GBI. Antonio Williams, 23, of Flint, Michigan was the man who had the gun pointed at him, according to the GBI.

According to the GBI, Atlanta Police charged Edlin with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and carrying a pistol without a license. Williams also was charged by Atlanta Police, according to the GBI, with robbery by snatching and giving a false name and date of birth.

According to media reports, a manager for Kentucky-based rapper 2KBABY, given name Christian Michael Todd, said that the rapper was present during the incident and that it involved an attempt to recover a chain stolen from him. The GBI said it has not confirmed those allegations. 2KBABY’s management could not be reached for comment and his record label, Warner Bros., did not immediately respond to a comment request.

The Atlanta Police Department referred questions to the GBI, which is continuing an independent investigation of the shooting. When the GBI completes its investigation, it will give its findings to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for a determination on the legality of the police shooting.