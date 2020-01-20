The Georgia Department of Transportation will conduct controlled blasts along I-285 in Sandy Springs on Jan. 22 and 24, according to a statement from the city.

“You may feel the earth move along I-285 as the Georgia Department of Transportation conducts a controlled blast along I-285 eastbound between the Perimeter Center Parkway overpass and Ashford Dunwoody Road,” the statement said.

Traffic on Perimeter Center Parkway from Lake Hearn Drive to Hammond Drive will be stopped before and during the blasting operation, and I-285 may have traffic stopped as well, according to the city and GDOT.

The controlled blasts will take place on Jan. 22 and 24 at 1:30 p.m. Additional controlled blasts will occur Monday through Friday during the day three times a week until the end of March, the statement said.