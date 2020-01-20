A new branch of the Sandy Springs-based Community Assistance Center has opened in Dunwoody and expects to serve more than 400 families facing homelessness and hunger this year, according to officials.

The new office opened Jan. 14 at 5 Dunwoody Park South, building 5, suite 113. The office is just north of I-285 off North Shallowford Road and is scheduled to be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The location was selected to provide access to families living in the area, especially those with no cars, according to a news release.

The public is invited to grand opening ceremony including a ribbon cutting and open house on Feb. 28 at 9 a.m. at the office.

The CAC has existed for more than 30 years and helps families in need in Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and other areas in DeKalb County that are part of the Dunwoody High School cluster.

The Dunwoody branch offers a mini food pantry for prequalified Dunwoody residents; appointments for assistance for financial, food and clothing needs; and seasonal programs, such as summer lunches for children.

CAC expects to serve about 400 families a year at the new Dunwoody branch office. Overall, CAC serves 6,500 individuals from 3,000 households a year, according to CAC. Assistance is provided to those with unexpected financial crises such as job loss, medical emergency and divorce.

The nonprofit also helps those on fixed incomes – in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs, there are approximately 33,815 residents living with yearly incomes below $45,000 for a family of four, according to the CAC.

The Dunwoody branch is CAC’s second branch office. The first CAC branch office was opened in 2018 in south Sandy Springs at 120 Northwood Drive, Suite 234.

CAC’s headquarters for assistance, adult education and the business office remains at 1130 Hightower Trail, Sandy Springs. The CAC Food Pantry and Upscale Thrift Shop are located at 8607 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs.

Volunteers interested in volunteering are asked to contact CAC’s Volunteer Coordinator Nolan Feintuch at volunteer@ourcac.org.

Call 770-552-4889 or the helpline at 770-552-4015 for more information or email info@ourcac.org.