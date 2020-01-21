More than 400 volunteers braved chilly temperatures on Jan. 20 to plant 200 trees and 5,000 daffodils at Brook Run Park as part of the city of Dunwoody’s annual MLK Jr. Day of Service.

Partners for the fourth annual event included the Dunwoody-Atlanta chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Hands on Atlanta and Trees Atlanta.

Mayor Lynn Deutsch issued a proclamation to honor Jack and Jill of America, one of the nation’s oldest and largest African American family organizations. The local chapter approached the city four years and asked officials to start a Day of Service to honor Martin Luther King Jr., according to the city.

Photos by Phil Mosier.