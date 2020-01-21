More than 400 volunteers braved chilly temperatures on Jan. 20 to plant 200 trees and 5,000 daffodils at Brook Run Park as part of the city of Dunwoody’s annual MLK Jr. Day of Service.
Mayor Lynn Deutsch, holding microphone, reads a proclamation honoring Martin Luther King Day Jr. and also honoring the local chapter of Jack and Jill America. The nonprofit serves African American families and approached the city four years ago to partner on a Day of Service to honor MLK. (Phil Mosier)
Partners for the fourth annual event included the Dunwoody-Atlanta chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Hands on Atlanta and Trees Atlanta.
Mayor Lynn Deutsch issued a proclamation to honor Jack and Jill of America, one of the nation’s oldest and largest African American family organizations. The local chapter approached the city four years and asked officials to start a Day of Service to honor Martin Luther King Jr., according to the city.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
Volunteers dance to warm up at the Dunwoody MLK Jr. Day of Service at Brook Run Park.
Mayor Lynn Deutsch reads a proclamation honoring the local chapter of Jack and Jill America. The nonprofit approached the city four years ago to create a Day of Service to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
Hundreds of volunteers lined up for assignments at Brook Run Park as part of the city’s MLK Jr. Day of Service project.
Some 5,000 daffodil bulbs were planted at Brook Run Park on Jan. 20.
Miles Chriss, 9, a student at Dunwoody Elementary School, plants daffodils.
Emily Stewart also digs in the dirt to plant daffodils along a trail in Brook Run Park.
Some 200 trees were planted at Brook Run Park as part of the city’s annual MLK Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 20.
Reagan Liddell, far left, Kayla Johnson, Addison Melan and Kennedy Lewis play together before volunteering at Brook Run Park on Jan. 20.