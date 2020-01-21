Brookhaven’s fourth annual MLK Day and Dinner event on Jan. 20 attracted a full crowd to the Lynwood Park community center to honor the residents of the historical African American community.

The community center that now belongs to the city was once the school for black residents living in Lynwood Park. The school was open for decades but closed in 1968 when students were integrated into the DeKalb County School System. The Lynwood students are known as the “Lynwood Trailblazers.”

James Brown Sr., who grew up in the Lynwood community and was the Federal Reserve Bank’s first African American officer when named an assistant vice president in 1976, gave a keynote address at the dinner. Also speaking was Barry Anderson, who also grew up in Lynwood Park, and has been an umpire, side judge and field judge for the NFL since 2007.

“Our annual event continues to honor the true spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. by recognizing trailblazers in our community and the historical significance of Lynwood Park,” said District 1 Councilmember Linley Jones, who represents the Lynwood community, in a news release.

Photos by Phil Mosier.