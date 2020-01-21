The city of Sandy Springs held its inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Day Art and Film Festival at City Springs on Jan. 20.
It was a family-friendly event that featured interactive art projects and showings of the Emmy-nominated animated film “Our Friend Martin” in the Studio Theatre, as well as book readings for young attendees.
The event was in collaboration with DiasporaU and the Bronze Lens Film Festival, a festival based in Atlanta to showcase films that are by, for and/or depicting people of the African Diaspora.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
Attendees gather in the Studio Theatre before a film presentation of “Our Friend Martin.”
Mayor Rusty Paul gives an introduction before a film presentation of “Our Friend Martin” in the Studio Theatre.
Noah Kon, a volunteer, watches as students paint a mural in the Studio Theatre lobby.
Larry Banks, a volunteer, helps Calab Lyss-Lewis, 11, with painting a part of the mural.
Breigha Young, a volunteer, smiles while Freyda Kogon, 5, paints a part of the mural.
Jaida Marshall, a senior at Riverwood High School, reads “My Daddy, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” to young attendees.