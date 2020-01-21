The city of Sandy Springs held its inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Day Art and Film Festival at City Springs on Jan. 20.

It was a family-friendly event that featured interactive art projects and showings of the Emmy-nominated animated film “Our Friend Martin” in the Studio Theatre, as well as book readings for young attendees.

The event was in collaboration with DiasporaU and the Bronze Lens Film Festival, a festival based in Atlanta to showcase films that are by, for and/or depicting people of the African Diaspora.

Photos by Phil Mosier.