The Atlanta City Council moved forward with legislation Jan. 21 in a 15-0 vote to amend the city’s charter to create an Office of Inspector General, an independent investigator.

The council is expected to consider final adoption during its meeting Feb. 3. The proposal comes in the wake of a City Hall procurement corruption scandal involving the administration of former Mayor Kasim Reed.

City Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit of Buckhead’s District 8 said that given the strong council support, the measure is likely to pass next month.

“This is my number one goal for the entire year,” he said. “We have to restore the public trust in government. …This is structural change that will last generations.”

