The chair of Buckhead’s “HUB404 Atlanta GA” park board has been fired by his company for “personal behavior” right as the green space’s fundraising effort gears up.

Jay Gould, the president and CEO of Midtown-based flooring company Interface, was named to the HUB404 board last year in a move seen as significantly raising the profile of the effort to build a park over Ga. 400 in central Buckhead.

In a Jan. 20 press release, Interface said Gould recently “was terminated after an investigation concluded that he engaged in personal behavior that violated company policy and core values.”

“We’re trying to figure out how we’re going to be dealing with that,” said HUB404 board treasurer Jim Durrett, who is also executive director of the Buckhead Community Improvement District, at a Jan. 22 meeting of the latter group’s board. “…I’m disappointed in what has recently happened with Jay Gould.”

Durrett said the HUB404 board would meet on Jan. 22 to discuss the situation.