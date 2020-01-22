The Ga. 400 highway section between I-85 and I-285 is scheduled for repaving this year, and the work may begin in the spring, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

That stretch of highway through Buckhead and Sandy Springs currently has some rough patches of pavement, which was a minor topic of discussion at the Jan. 22 board meeting of the Buckhead Community Improvement District.

GDOT spokesperson Scott Higley said the agency tentatively expects to open construction bids for the repaving in March. He said it’s possible the repaving would start later in the spring, but those details are not established and would be discussed in a meeting with the contractor.

“We’ll issue a media alert once that project dates are finalized,” Higley said.