North End redevelopment, a water dispute with Atlanta and a new public safety headquarters are big topics on the Sandy Springs City Council’s annual retreat agenda scheduled for Jan. 24.

The retreat, an annual meeting where the city sets its priorities for the year, will begin at 8 a.m. in City Hall, 1 Galambos Way.

North End redevelopment

The city has long prioritized the redevelopment of the North End area of Sandy Springs. At the retreat, it will be a topic of discussion presented by Andrea Worthy, the city’s director of economic development.

In December 2019, the City Council awarded a $307,260 contract to architect firm TSW for redevelopment designs of four shopping centers in the North End. According to city spokesperson Sharon Kraun, the design process will take place this year.

At a Jan. 7 meeting, the council appointed a new committee to advise and review the forthcoming North End redevelopment conceptual plans along with TSW.

Mayor Rusty Paul also said in a recent interview that Sandy Springs will pursue incentives for the redevelopment of the North End through a “revitalization zone.”

Water dispute

City Attorney Dan Lee will be presenting a water conditions assessment alongside Gerald Hartman with Hartman Consultants, LLC., as well as a presentation on “water reliability.”

Sandy Springs’ water system was built and is still operated by the city of Atlanta. Sandy Springs is currently in a legal battle with the city of Atlanta about the local water system, with the crux of the dispute being Sandy Springs claiming Atlanta overcharges for water.

Public safety HQ

Police Chief Ken DeSimone will be presenting a public safety headquarters update with Stockton Reeves, the executive director of the Center for Public Safety, Inc. CPS is a Florida-based organization dedicated to research, planning and assisting public safety employees in the process of obtaining new or expanded facilities, according to its website.

Creating a new public safety headquarters is in the city’s long-range plan. Currently, the police department headquarters remains at Morgan Falls Office Park at 7840 Roswell Road, the building that housed City Hall prior to the opening of City Springs in 2018.

In 2018, the city was considering adding building new “emergency operations” and 911 backup centers at City Springs to the 2019 budget, but the plan has not come to fruition yet. City spokesperson Sharon Kraun and CSP did not immediately respond to a comment request asking what the presentation will be about.

Other topics include the trail master plan, approved by the council in October 2019, which focuses on six major projects of 31.4 miles of paths to be completed in sections to provide connectivity throughout the city; downtown development; and recreation and cultural enhancement.

Also on the agenda is an update on the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange reconstruction project from Program Manager Tim Matthews and Senior Project Manager Marlo Clowers from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The full agenda can be found here.